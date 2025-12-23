Former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra backed the nation's ODI-exclusive stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 squad, saying that there is no one better in the team who can handle pressure better than them and they are the right players to teach youngsters the same. After announcing their Test retirements in May this year, Rohit and Virat have not been getting enough game time in ODIs, a format which does not dominate the cricket calendar like before.

While they have showcased fine form throughout the year in ODIs, questions have often arisen about whether the lack of game time will catch up with their ageing bodies and whether their reflexes could slow down with age ahead of the marquee tournament, with both men currently in their late 30s.

When the marquee tournament, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, arrives in 2027, Rohit will already be in his 40s, while Virat will be in his late 30s. '

Speaking to ANI about the importance of the presence of these two players, Mishra said, "They should be in the team. They have performed well for so many years. Wins and runs could go up and down a bit through the bilateral series cycle, but in big tournaments, you will need these big players. They know how to handle pressure; they can apply pressure to other teams as well. Nobody can handle pressure as well as they can, and nobody is better suited to teach the same to youngsters."

Amit, who took 156 wickets for India in 68 international appearances, said that the star duo are the type of players who can help the youngsters improve and offer input to a young captain, Shubman Gill.

"They will explain and guide youngsters and the captain about various things. They will make other players play. Even if they do not perform, their presence in the team during the tournament would be impactful. But I would say this: one should not be a senior just because of their name; they should also perform. I am not saying they will score centuries in every match, but the impact should continue to be consistent. When such players are in the team, there is always pressure on the other team, as they will know that these two can change things easily," he added.

The ''Ro-Ko' ended as the top run-getters for India in ODIs this year, with Virat making 651 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 135 and a SR of over 96. On the other hand, Rohit scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121*.

Following the first ODI against South Africa, in which he scored a brilliant 120-ball 135, Virat had pointed out how "he has never been a big believer in a lot of preparation" and "all his cricket has been mental".

On whether such seasoned match-winners should be playing domestic cricket or allowed to trust their own process, the former spinner said playing domestic cricket would only help these two veterans.

"The more you play, the better your body is and the more mentally stronger you are. If there are four matches in the league stages, they can play two and take a rest. If there are three, they can play and then rest. But they must play since they just play one format. Even when I was not playing regularly, I was told to play one or two domestic matches. It is important that your rhythm does not get spoiled and that your body is in the right condition. You will also get the right amount of match practice," he added.

Virat and Rohit will notably feature in the domestic 50-over competition, Vijay Hazare Trophy, for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. The tournament starts on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)