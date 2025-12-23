Pretoria Capitals skipper Keshav Maharaj is excited to have former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and former all-rounder Shaun Pollock in their coaching staff. While Ganguly is the head coach of the Pretoria Capitals, Pollock is the assistant coach. "Yeah, obviously it's my first year with Pretoria Capitals. Managed to have a couple of conversations with Sourav sir, so really excited to get stuck in. I know the guys are playing two warm-up games, so wonderful opportunities to sort of put the plans into place and the style of cricket that we want to play," Maharaj said during a JioStar Press Room ahead of SA20 Season 4.

"But I think generally Pretoria is a high-scoring ground, so I think you want to allow the batters to do their job and find ways as a bowler to combat that. But it's really exciting. We've got some legends of the game amongst our coaching staff and looking forward to feeding off their knowledge and energy come the competition," said Maharaj.

Graeme Smith, the SA20 Commissioner, said the league has ticked several boxes in its four-year existence, working as a fine feeder line for the national team.

"I think credit needs to go to the players and the national team for their performance over the last couple of years.

"I think our role at SA20 from the beginning, we've always said that we want to put 50, 60 players on the global map every year, expose them to the best possible cricket and help develop the player pool around the national teams.

"And I think over the last couple of years, we've certainly seen a lot of players develop their game, go from talented youngsters to great international cricketers," said Smith.

