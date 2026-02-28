Pakistan battle Sri Lanka in Kandy in a must-win game on Saturday, needing nothing less than a win to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. With the already qualified England doing them a huge favour on Friday by beating New Zealand and denying the Kiwis a clear passage to the knockouts, Pakistan have their fate in their own hands. As things stand, New Zealand are second in the Super 8 Group 2 points table with three points and a Net Run-Rate of +1.390. Pakistan, on the other hand, have a solitary point after two matches (NRR: -0.461).

In order to overtake New Zealand, Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka by approximately 64 runs or complete a chase in roughly 13.1 overs (assuming a target of 160). If the match is washed out, New Zealand will enter the semi-finals.

Pakistan earned their only point so far in the Super 8 after their match against New Zealand was washed out. However, another rain washout won't be enough for them, as it would only take them to two points-still one short of New Zealand's tally.

Currently, this is how the T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 points table stands:

1. England - 6 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.096

2. New Zealand - 3 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.390

3. Pakistan - 1 point, 2 matches, NRR -0.461

4. Sri Lanka - 0 points, 2 matches, NRR -2.800

As per AccuWeather, there is only a 1 per cent chance of rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The temperature is likely to fluctuate between 19-26 degrees Celsius.

If Pakistan qualify then the first semi-final will be played in Colombo. However, if New Zealand go through, it will be staged at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Pakistan lead 17-12 in T20Is against Sri Lanka and hold a 4-2 advantage in matches played since 2025.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf