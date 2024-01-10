Story ProgressBack to home
Rohit Sharma Press Conference LIVE: India Skipper Marks T20I Return With Afghanistan Series
Rohit Sharma press conference: India captain expected to brief media on his return to T20Is ahead of the Afghanistan series.
File photo of Rohit Sharma in a press conference
Rohit Sharma Press Conference LIVE updates: Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to address the media ahead of the first T20I match against Afghanistan. Rohit returns to the shortest format in international cricket after a gap of 14 months along with fellow veteran batter Virat Kohli. The first match of the three-match series is scheduled to take place at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday and with this being the only T20I series ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, the players will have the perfect opportunity to strengthen their cause for selection.
Rohit Sharma press conference live updates from Mohali:
- 14:29 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: AFG squad updateBarring Rashid's injury-forced absence, the team is at full strength after the likes Mujeeb Zadran, Naveen-Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi sorted their contractual issues with the country's cricket board.
- 14:12 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Proving groundRinku Singh proved his worth in the South African conditions and will be a key player for India in the middle-order, especially in the absence of the injured duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. With Ishan Kishan left out, Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are the two wicket-keeping options for the squad and a good performance will make them a good pick for the T20 World Cup.
- 13:59 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Update on Rashid Khan"He is not totally fit. We will miss him in the series. We will struggle without Rashid but one should be ready for any kind of situation," Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran said in the pre-match press conference.
- 13:38 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Afghanistan squadIbrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.
- 13:30 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: A look at the India squadRohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
- 13:12 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Last chanceThe Afghanistan series has some very special implications for the Indian cricket team. The three-match contest will be India's last before the T20 World Cup in June, giving the team more clarity on where it stands ahead of the ICC event.
- 13:05 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of Rohit Sharma's press conference ahead of the first T20I match between India and Afghanistan. Rohit returns to T20I cricket for the first time since November 2022 and with the T20 World Cup 2024 just round the corner, this series is a huge opportunity for players to make their case.
