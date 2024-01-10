Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan's absence from the Indian team for the T20I series left many pundits baffled. The wicket-keeper batter withdrew from the South Africa Test series over 'personal reasons' but was reportedly available for selection in the T20I squad for the Afghanistan series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, decided to leave him out, picking Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma as wicket-keepers. As fans and critics question Ishan's absence, a report has explained the tricky situation the Mumbai Indians batter has landed himself in.

As per a report in Indian Express, Ishan sought exit from the Test assignment as he was mentally fatigued having constantly been on the bench. Later, he was found partying in Dubai, an act that reportedly didn't go down well with the BCCI selectors and the team management.

It has also been reported that Ishan wanted to sit out of the Australia T20I series after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup but his request was rejected. He then wanted to miss the white-ball series against South Africa but the request wasn't accepted this time as well.



Kishan then requested the BCCI to relieve him again during the Test series against South Africa, with the BCCI finally agreeing to pay heed.

"He told the team management that he has mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying," the paper quoted a source as saying.

Those close to the player countered the argument, saying it doesn't matter where the player spends his off time. It was also claimed that Ishan went to Dubai to celebrate his brother's birthday.

"When he has been given a break, how does it matter where he spends his time? He wants to be away from the game as constant travelling and warming the bench has taken a toll mentally. And he was in Dubai for his brother's birthday celebrations," the person said, defending Kishan.

With the Afghanistan series being Team India's last before the T20 World Cup next year, there are fears that Ishan could already be out of the reckoning for the mega event. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the shortest format, the competition for top-order spots in the batting unit has already intensified.

However, if Ishan has a splendid season for Mumbai Indians, the selectors might not have any other option but to select him for the T20 World Cup.