India's Squad For Afghanistan T20Is Live Updates: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Make Long-Awaited Return?
India's Squad For T20Is vs Afghanistan, Live Updates: Team India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan is likely to be announced on Friday.
India's Squad For T20Is vs Afghanistan, Live: Squad likely to be announced© AFP
India's Squad For T20Is vs Afghanistan, Live Updates:Team India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan is likely to be announced on Friday. The first match of the 3-T20I assignment set to begin on January 11. For the first time in over a year, the veteran duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could return to the shortest format, having reportedly made themselves available for selection. Both the players are keen to return to the shortest format, keeping an eye on next year's T20 World Cup. The duo last featured in a T20 international back in the 2022 T20 World Cup and have since been playing only Tests and ODIs.
Here are the Live Updates of India's squad announcement for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan:
- 15:12 (IST)India Squad for Afghanistan series Live: Preparations for the WCThe upcoming three-match T20I series will be the only T20Is for Team India, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be hosted by USA in June. India will be putting their best foot forward, in order to prepare for the marquee event.
- 14:58 (IST)India Squad for Afghanistan series Live: Will Rohit, Kohli return?Many reports have suggested that India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have made themselves available for selections for the T20I series against Afghanistan. The duo last featured in a T20 international back in the 2022 T20 World Cup and have since been playing only Tests and ODIs.
