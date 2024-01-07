Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be marking their return to T20I cricket during the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan starting January 11. Both veteran batters last played for India in a T20I encounter back in November 2022. Since then, they have concentrated on ODIs and Tests with youngsters getting chances in the shortest format of the sport. As a result, a lot of questions were asked about their possible inclusion for the T20 World Cup 2024. However, Rohit will be leading India in the series and with Kohli back among the ranks, the plan ahead of the Indian cricket team seems clear.

Both Rohit and Virat played a massive role in India's performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023 where they were defeated by Australia in the final after winning ten games in a row. While Kohli ended up as the highest run-getter in the competition, Rohit impressed everyone with his aggressive brand of batting.

With the disappointment of the final behind them, both star players will be raring to go in the upcoming World Cup and a win will be the perfect end of their illustrious careers in the T20 format.

With Rohit and Virat, the Indian cricket team also has a solid structure at the top of their batting order that allows youngsters like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma to find their foothold in the side.

With Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad both missing out due to injury, it comes as no surprise that Rohit and Kohli will shoulder a lot of responsibility in the upcoming series. Furthermore, their selection sends a clear indication at how India will possibly set up their ranks at the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

This is also India's only T20I series before the T20 World Cup and as a result, the selection is extremely significant. However, the players will take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the tournament and their form will be scrutinised quite minutely. If any one of Rohit or Virat ended up having a disappointing season, the situation can end up being quite tricky for the Indian cricket team selectors.

Rohit's selection as captain also spices up the T20I captaincy contest. Once Hardik returns to the team from injury, it will be interesting to see if Rohit continues to lead the side or there is a new decision taken over the captaincy as Hardik has been leading the side on a regular basis since the T20 World Cup 2022.

India Squad For Afghanistan T20I Series:Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar