The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Afghanistan will be played on Thursday in Mohali. This series will be both special and crucial as skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli are making a comeback in the shortest format, after a hiatus of more than a year. However, Kohli will be missing out on the first game, due to personal reasons. This series will be a great preparation for India as it will be their last T20Is before the T20 World Cup in June. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have rested for this series after a terrific outing against South Africa in the Tests.

As per the Accuweather, the weather is likely to be clear throughout the day. The temperature will be between 13 to 10 degree celsius, with zero percent chances of rain. The humidity will be 55 per cent and the dew point will be at four degree celsius.

Both Kohli and Rohit are returning to the shortest format after 14 months and will be keenly observed in the three-match rubber, which will be India's last before the T20 World Cup in June, giving the team more clarity on where it stands ahead of the ICC event in Americas.

However, the final 15 will be picked on the basis of core group's performance in the IPL, which precedes the World Cup.

Dravid said Rohit will open the batting with young Yashasvi Jaiswal against Afghanistan.

Rohit and Kohli, after he returns, are a certainty in this squad but the accomplished duo would first like to get the most out of the games against Afghanistan, who would be without their star spinner Rashid Khan.

Khan underwent a back surgery in November last year and is still recuperating.

"He is not totally fit. We will miss him in the series. We will struggle without Rashid but one should be ready for any kind of situation," Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran said on the eve of the series-opener, hoping that others in the side would step up.

The focus, however, will firmly be on Rohit, easily among the biggest crowd-puller. His presence on the field would be a big reason for the Mohali crowd to brave the prevailing cold wave.

