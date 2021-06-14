Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are arguably two of the best batsmen in modern day cricket. These leaders will be up against each other during the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to be played at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. Kohli and Williamson are capable of taking the game away from their opposition but they will have to battle the 'English conditions' to come good in the summit clash, beginning Friday. Kohli, since taking over the leadership from MS Dhoni, has become the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket. On the other hand, Williamson too has a stellar record as the leader of New Zealand in the longest format of the game.

With just days left for the much-awaited WTC final, here is a look at how Kohli and Williamson have fared in Test cricket at home and away.

Virat Kohli: The India skipper has proved himself at the highest level in all conditions. Under Virat Kohli, India have been consistently winning Test matches at home or even when they are on the road. Kohli enjoys a fine record against New Zealand. In India, Kohli has scored 521 runs against the Black Caps at an average of 65.12. Kohli's highest score against New Zealand at home came in 2016 when he smashed a double-century, scoring 216 runs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

In New Zealand, Kohli's average dips by more than 40 per cent as he has only managed to score 252 runs in four matches at an average of 36.

Overall, Kohli has an average of 52.37 in the longest format of the game. He has played 91 Tests and scored 7490 with the help of 27 centuries and 25 half-centuries.

Kane Williamson: Facing swinging and seaming deliveries is not a challenge for Kane Williamson who has played most of his cricket in New Zealand where the ball moves around throughout the day. But the New Zealand captain has also done well in the sub-continent where a batsman needs to tackle spin on turning tracks. However, against India, Williamson's numbers are not that good and Jasprit Bumrah and Co. would want to target the New Zealand skipper and send him back early.

In New Zealand, Williamson has scored 267 runs in four matches at an average of 38.14 which is way below than his overall average of 53.60.

Against India in their backyard, Williamson has scored 461 runs in seven matches at an average of 35.46. His highest score against India came in 2010 when he scored 131 runs in Ahmedabad.

Overall, Williamson has scored 7129 runs in 84 Tests. The New Zealand skipper has scored 24 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

With the two modern greats set to go against each other, their teams will rely on them to lead from the front as India will take on New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton.