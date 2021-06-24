Sachin Tendulkar led the way as members from the cricket fraternity took to social media to congratulate New Zealand for winning the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title. Led by Kane Williamson, New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, on Wednesday. "Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team. #TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance. As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & Flag of India lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team," tweeted Tendulkar.

2011 ODI World Cup winner Virender Sehwag praised Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor for their match-winning partnership. "Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS , absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ", he tweeted.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum also took to Twitter to pass on his wishes to Kane Williamson and his team. "To Kane and all of the boys, We love you", he wrote on Twitter.

Test cricket legend VVS Laxman also congratulated New Zealand for their win in the WTC Final. He tweeted, "Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were terrific, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to finish the job. Indian batsman will rue not playing to potential in 2nd innings,but India can be proud of the way they played the WTC cycle #IndvNZ".

Having been set a target of 139 runs by India, New Zealand reached 140 for two in 45.5 overs, winning by eight wickets. Williamson smashed 52 runs off 89 balls, packed with eight fours. Meanwhile, Taylor, who hit the winning boundary, slammed an unbeaten knock of 47 off 100 balls.