Mohammed Shami had wrapped a towel over the lower half of his body in the final moments of the first session on Day 5 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. Shami was seen draped in a towel while walking back to the dressing room at lunch break and fans came up with hilarious reactions to the Indian pacer's unique get-up. One user compared Shami's bizarre outfit to those worn by actor Ranveer Singh, who is quite popular for his equally bizarre wardrobe.

Some users referred to the cold conditions in Southampton and hinted at Shami's "new costume" for cricket in these conditions.

Mohammed Shami has a new costume for cricket in cold conditions pic.twitter.com/0KgWq7Itdk — Nirmal TV (@nirmaltv) June 22, 2021

Mohammed Shami be like "jaldi jaldi thode wicket leleta hu, sooraj nikla hai to nahane bhi jana hai"#INDvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/lEqd3QaZMt — Vismit Bhalekar (@BhalekarVismit) June 22, 2021

References to Bollywood films were also made.

Shami impressed with the ball in the morning session on Day 5, picking up two crucial wickets of Ross Taylor and BJ Watling in New Zealand's first innings.

Taylor was caught brilliantly by Shubman Gill at mid-off for 11 while BJ Watling was bowled through the gate.

After rain played spoilsport on all days of the Test thus far, play on Day 5 began an hour late than schedule with New Zealand 101 for 2 in reply for India's 217 in the first innings.

Promoted

India gained advantage in the session by dismissing Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Watling as Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah combined to keep New Zealand's scoring rate in check.

The International Cricket Council has provisioned a reserve day for this Test and the match is expected to extended into a sixth day with two full innings left to be completed.