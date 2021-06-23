New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling dislocated a finger on his right hand while attempting to collect a throw on Day 6 of the World Test Championship final at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Watling received treatment to his finger right after it was injured as he leapt to collect a throw from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in a run out attempt. Later, New Zealand Cricket said the wicket-keeper received medical treatment at lunch break before returning to the field in the second session.

BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/740pwb8MVs — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021

Fans hailed Watling for continuing to keep wickets despite having dislocated his finger. "#BJWatling has been one of the most underrated cricketers of this era.. still continuing on in his last test match with a dislocated finger.. not the most expressive person.. but an astute tough personality," wrote one user.

#BJWatling has been one of the most underrated cricketers of this era.. still continuing on in his last test match with a dislocated finger.. not the most expressive person.. but an astute tough personality #WTCFinal — Debaditya Sarkar (@debasarkar22) June 23, 2021

"Come on lads @BLACKCAPS bring it home for BJ Watling," urged another.

Come on lads @BLACKCAPS bring it home for BJ Watling. — Joshua Freeman (@josh_freeman3) June 23, 2021

"Amid an engrossing #WTCFinal, let's take some time out to appreciate BJ Watling, who has just taken a catch and is still battling it out there with a dislocated finger on the last day of his stellar Test career," wrote Indian Premier League team Delhi Captials on Twitter.

Amid an engrossing #WTCFinal, let's take some time out to appreciate BJ Watling, who has just taken a catch and is still battling it out there with a dislocated finger on the last day of his stellar Test career



The mindset of a champion cricketer.#WTC21 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/LxFAlTVC0b — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) June 23, 2021

BJ Watling's finger has dislocated and he is in so much pain and is with medications, but he decided to be in the ground and playing WTC Final and last test match of his life for his team and Nation.This is committment for the Game cricket and Team. Respect, @BJWATLING https://t.co/2QVR2qJ2oH — Hardik_Baruah (@baruah_hardik) June 23, 2021

Watling, who had announced ahead of the WTC final that this Test will be his last, could have an opportunity for a final swansong when New Zealand bat to chase a target of 139 runs to win the World Test Championship.

India were bowled out for 170 on the reserve day of the Test after having dismissed New Zealand for 249 on Day 5.

India made 217 in their first innings after being asked to bat by New Zealand in a Test affected by rain on the first five days.