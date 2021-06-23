India fast bowler Mohammed Shami was the star of Indian bowling on Day 5 with his incisive swing bowling that helped his team to bounce in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The 30-years-old picked four wickets in the second innings of the match but later when India came to bat in the third innings New Zealand bowlers dismantled India's top order. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video on social media where fielding coach R Sridhar interviewed Shami. "4-wicket haul Southampton memories, that Conway catch team India pacer Mohammed Shami discusses it all with fielding coach R Sridhar, post the Day 5 action of the World Test Championship Final," tweeted BCCI.

Asked about playing a Test match after six months and coming back from injury Shami said, "It's difficult to come after injury and play in such condition with a lot of responsibilities. A positive mindset is a key to overcome your mind after you return from injury.

"Bowlers were bowling with good line and length right from the morning on Day 5. We bowled well as a unit, even spinners contributed well," Shami added.

On June 22 two years back Shami scalped a hat-trick against Afghanistan and became the second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma to achieve the feat in the 50-overs World Cup. Sridhar asked the 30-year-old about the special connection with the venue highlighting the 2019 hat-trick, Shami replied "I try to deliver every time I get responsibility to do well."

Meanwhile, Shami wrote on his Twitter handle, "Southampton has brought happy memories for me both in white and red ball. The 2019 World Cup hat-trick remains a favorite but delighted to deliver for #TeamIndia on Day 5 when we needed the most. The bowling group put in a lot of efforts."