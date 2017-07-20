 
Women's World Cup Semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur Hits 3rd ODI Hundred Vs Australia

Updated: 20 July 2017 20:52 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur slammed hundred off just 90 balls.

Women's World Cup Semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur Hits 3rd ODI Hundred Vs Australia
Harmnapreet Kaur scored her 3rd ODI hundred © Facebook

India's middle order batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday put India on top as she scored her third One-Day International hundred against Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final at Derby. After winning the toss, India lost two early wickets but Harmanpreet along with captain Mithali Raj stitched together a partnership of 66 runs for the third-wicket to steady India.

After Mithali got out in the 25th over, the onus was on Harmanpreet to keep the runs flowing and she didn't disappoint. After the 30th over, she went on a rampage and sent Australian bowlers on a leather hunt. The Chandigarh girl scored her third ODI hundred in the 35th over in just 90 balls. Her innings was dotted with 12 boundaries and two maximums.   

It was due to her father’s encouragement and coach Yadavinder Sodhi’s guidance that Harmanpreet made the Indian team. An employee of the Indian Railways, Harmanpreet, who is playing her 77th ODI, has 68 T20s and two Tests on her resume.

Harmanpreet, who idolises Virender Sehwag and is known for hitting massive sixes, added another feather to her cap when she became first Indian to play in the second season of the Kia Super League, the English domestic T20 league, after signing for Surrey Stars.


 

