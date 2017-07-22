Rajeev Shukla's Congratulatory Tweet For Team India Goes Wrong, Gets Trolled

Indian Premier League chairman Rajeev Shukla irked Indian cricket fans after he congratulated the India women's cricket team for making it to the Champions Trophy final instead of the World Cup final. Shukla's tweet, after Mithali Raj's side stunned Australia by 36 runs in the second semi-final on Thursday, was described as 'insulting' by some fans. "Congratulations to @BCCIWomen team for making it into the Champions trophy Final by beating Australia. Great knock by @ImHarmanpreet," he had tweeted. The Congress MP then deleted the post and rectified his error.

Shukla, who has been associated with Indian cricket for several years now, was brutally trolled by the Twiterrati.

Congrats on being the President of India. — shilaz dutta duke (@shilazduke) July 21, 2017

ICC president @ShuklaRajiv Made blunder ...deleted 3 tweets..wishing indian women cricket reaching world cup final..thought champions trophy — ????? ????? (@spoudel121) July 21, 2017

So the man at the helm doesn't even know if its the WWC or the Champions Trophy. Disgrace and Shame on his part @ShuklaRajiv — Tushar Tayal (@tusharrocks) July 21, 2017

Wishes for women cricket team proove tht politician tweet, post just for posting, twitting. They are not aware of subject. Like @OfficeOfRG — Rahul (@imrahulswami) July 21, 2017

Now that's enough to know about state of women's cricket in India! — Gaurav Sonpatki (@gaurav_s23) July 21, 2017

It's sad ! When people associated with cricket don't know that it is #WWC17 not champions trophy!! — Shourya Agarwal (@ShouryaAgarwal6) July 20, 2017

This is insulting @ShuklaRajiv its worldcup — ?bhupinder?$!ngh (@Bhupi3920) July 20, 2017

This is women's world cup. Irresponsible and insulting tweet.check before tweeting — S@y@n Ghosh (@ghoshsayan) July 20, 2017

India have the chance to alter the course of cricket history when they face hosts England in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

Since the tournament's inception in 1973 -- two years before the men's World Cup started - it has been dominated by England and Australia, with New Zealand, in 2000, the only other country to have won the event.

The final sees this year's edition come full circle, with India having upset the form book to beat England by 35 runs in the tournament opener in Derby on June 24.

"It isn't going to be easy for England," promised Mithali after her side's stunning semi-final win.

A 36-run victory over the title-holders was built on Harmanpreet Kaur's stunning 171 not out.

For Raj and India pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in women's one-day international history respectively, this could be the last chance the two 34-year-olds have to win the World Cup.

But the significance of the day goes far beyond what it means to their cricket careers.

India's win in the 1983 men's World Cup final at Lord's turned the country on to limited overs cricket and led the world's second-most populous nation to become the sport's financial powerhouse.

(With inputs from AFP)