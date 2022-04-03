Australia vs England, Women's World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates: England captain Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bowl vs Meg Lanning-led Australia in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday. Both England and Australia have been marching towards the big day in their own way. Defending champions England have been emboldened by an incredible turnaround that saw them prevail in five must-win games after losing their first three matches of the tournament. While the Australians, gunning for a record seventh world title, have been on a roll extending their winning streak to 11 matches. Interestingly, despite having won 10 of the previous 11 World Cups between them, England and Australia will face off in an ICC World Cup final for the first time in 34 years. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Meg Lanning, Australian skipper at the toss: "We batted first number of times through this tournament and done it really well. I lose the toss most of the times anyway, certainly tend to bat first and we are very happy with that and I think the conditions will be really good throughout the day."

Heather Knight, England skipper at the toss: "It is a fresh wicket and hopefully dew will play a part later. We bowled outstandinly here and batted well as well. We know the conditions well and hopefully we can use that to our advantage. It's been a really remarkable run for this team, we have been playing knock-out cricket for five games now, hopefully we can do one more win and lift that trophy."

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Australia Women (Playing XI): Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

