Aus-W vs Eng-W, Women's World Cup 2022 Final Live Score: England Captain Heather Knight Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl vs Australia
Australia Women vs England Women, Women's World Cup Final 2022 Score Updates: England captain Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bowl vs Meg Lanning-led Australia in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday.
Australia vs England, Women's World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates: England captain Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bowl vs Meg Lanning-led Australia in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday. Both England and Australia have been marching towards the big day in their own way. Defending champions England have been emboldened by an incredible turnaround that saw them prevail in five must-win games after losing their first three matches of the tournament. While the Australians, gunning for a record seventh world title, have been on a roll extending their winning streak to 11 matches. Interestingly, despite having won 10 of the previous 11 World Cups between them, England and Australia will face off in an ICC World Cup final for the first time in 34 years. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Meg Lanning, Australian skipper at the toss: "We batted first number of times through this tournament and done it really well. I lose the toss most of the times anyway, certainly tend to bat first and we are very happy with that and I think the conditions will be really good throughout the day."
Heather Knight, England skipper at the toss: "It is a fresh wicket and hopefully dew will play a part later. We bowled outstandinly here and batted well as well. We know the conditions well and hopefully we can use that to our advantage. It's been a really remarkable run for this team, we have been playing knock-out cricket for five games now, hopefully we can do one more win and lift that trophy."
Teams:
England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole
Australia Women (Playing XI): Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Women's WC Live Score Updates Between Australia vs England, straight from the Hagley Oval in Christchurch
- 06:40 (IST)Four - Healy cuts Brunt through the point to gather her 1st fourHealy is off and running with a brilliant cut shot through the point region off Brunt to collect her first boundaryAustralia Women 10/0 after 2.4 overs
- 06:37 (IST)Four - Rachel Haynes picks up the first boundary of the matchOpener Haynes smashes Amy towards the boundary for the first four of the matchAustralia are away with a confident start in the finalAustralia Women 6/0 after 1.2 overs
- 06:35 (IST)A tight over from Brunt as England start wellPacer Brunt bowls a brilliant over, concedes only two runs in the first over of the matchAnya Shrubsole to bowl from the other endAustralia Women 2/0 after 1 over
- 06:31 (IST)Match Begins - England bowlers ready as Australian openers take strikeAustralian openers Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy are in the middlePacer Katherine Brunt starts proceedings for EnglandAustralia Women 0/0 after 0.1 overs
- 06:15 (IST)Here's a look at the Final XIs from both sidesPlaying XIs from both sides:England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya ShrubsoleAustralia Women (Playing XI): Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
- 06:11 (IST)Toss - England Women opt to bowl vs Australia WomenEngland captain Heather Knight wins toss, elects to bowl vs Australia
England have won the toss in the #CWC22 Final and elected to bowl first against Australia.
- 05:59 (IST)Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Women's World Cup Final between Australia and EnglandHello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Women's World Cup final between Australia-EnglandBoth England and Australia have been marching towards the big day in their own wayDefending champions England have been emboldened by an incredible turnaround that saw them prevail in five must-win games after losing their first three matches of the tournamentWhile the Australians, gunning for a record seventh world title, have been on a roll extending their winning streak to 11 matchesInterestingly, despite having won 10 of the previous 11 World Cups between them, England and Australia will face off in an ICC World Cup final for the first time in 34 year
Ready.
@englandcricket #CWC22 Final