Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side will begin its 2023 T20 World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the Newlands in Cape Town. India lost to Australia in a warm-up match of the tournament by 44 runs but ended up winning against Bangladesh in the next match by 52 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets but lost against South Africa. India and Pakistan are clubbed alongside England and West Indies and Ireland in Group B. India come into the World Cup match having lost the recent Tri-series final to South Africa.

When will India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played on Sunday, February 12.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at Newlands in Cape Town.

What time does the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 start?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads -

India Women:Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas

