Caribbean players are known for their eye-catching performances in international cricket for years and it happened again in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. West Indies' 18-year top-order batter Teddy Bishop showcased his brilliance while fielding in the slips. Bishop took an amazing one-handed catch against Scotland in his team's second match of the tournament. ICC also posted a video of the catch on their Instagram handle.

"What a catch this was from Teddy Bishop," wrote ICC on Instagram with a video of Bishop's catch.

Watch: Teddy Bishop Takes Brilliant Catch In U19 World Cup

The video grabbed viewers' attention and got amazing reactions.

"Athleticism is in the blood of Windies player," wrote a user.

"Super man catch," commented another user.

"Spiderman spotted," another fan wrote.

One of the viewers has even compared Bishop with Jonty Rhodes.

"Junior Jonty Rhodes," wrote a user in the comment section.

Teddy Bishop also remained unbeaten for West Indies in their 95-run chase. The hosts won the game quite easily with more than 30 overs to spare and seven wickets in their bank.

Pacer Shiva Sankar was adjudged as player of the match for his impressive show with the ball. He picked up 3 wickets and gave away just 17 runs in his 7 overs.

West Indies Under 19 are currently at the second spot in Group D points table with a single win in two games.

The home team will next face Group D table-toppers Sri Lanka on Friday.