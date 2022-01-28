Story ProgressBack to home
Under 19 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: United Arab Emirates U19 vs West Indies U19, 9th Place Playoff
United Arab Emirates U19 vs West Indies U19 Live Score Updates: United Arab Emirates U19 team takes on West Indies U19 side in a 9th place playoff at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
U19 WC Live: UAE 19 aims to perform decently against West Indies U19.© Twitter
United Arab Emirates U19 vs West Indies U19 Live Score Updates: The United Arab Emirates U19 team will take on West Indies U19 side in a 9th place playoff match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, in Trinidad. UAE have won two out of the four matches contested in this tournament. The two wins have come against Canada and Uganda U19 sides. West Indies, on the other hand, also have scripted two wins in this tournament - against Scotland and Papua New Guinea. (LIVE SCORECARD)
United Arab Emirates U19 vs West Indies U19, 9th Place Playoff Live Updates From Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
9th Place Play-off 1st Semi-Final, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 28, 2022
Play In Progress
UAE-U19
25/3 (10.0)
WI-U19
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
United Arab Emirates Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.5
% chance to win
WI-U19 84%
UAE-U19 16%
Batsman
Dhruv Parashar
1* (14)
Punya Mehra
1 (7)
Bowler
Shiva Sankar
12/2 (5)
Nathan Edward
13/1 (5)
