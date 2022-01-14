U19 World Cup, West Indies vs Australia Live Updates:West Indies U19 team captain Ackeem Auguste won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in their opening match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday. Australia skipper Cooper Connolly, however said he didn't mind it at all as he anyway wanted to bowl first on this wicket. This is the opening day of the 14th edition of the U19 World Cup in which the hosts are squaring off against Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia U19 (Playing XI): Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly(c), Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Campbell Kellaway, Aidan Cahill, Tobias Snell(w), William Salzmann, Tom Whitney, Harkirat Bajwa

West Indies U19 (Playing XI): Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke(w), Ackeem Auguste(c), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke, Shiva Sankar, Onaje Amory

Here are the Live Updates of U19 World Cup Match Of West Indies U19 vs Australia U19