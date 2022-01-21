South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score: South Africa U19 team captain George Van Heerden won the toss and elected to bat first in their ICC Under 19 World Cup Group B match in Tarouba on Friday. South Africa would be hoping to seal the Super League quarterfinal berth with a solid win against Ireland, who suffered a crushing defeat to India not too long ago in the 14th edition of the U19 World Cup.

South Africa U19 XI: Valintine Kitime, Ethan John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree (wk), George Van Heerden (c), Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Asakhe Tshaka.

Ireland U19 XI: Liam Doherty, Nathan McGuire, David Vincent, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Luke Whelan (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson.

