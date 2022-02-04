The U19 World Cup is set to end on Saturday with India and England contesting an eagerly awaited final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. The tournament has witnessed some spectacular on-field action with some fine knocks, exceptional fielding efforts and inspiring bowling performances. But ahead of the India vs England U19 World Cup final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to share with fans a lighter moment from the mega event.

The ICC on Friday shared a video of two medics making their way to the field to provide assistance. However, the duo faced a small hurdle while trying to enter the field of play, which made for hilarious viewing.

Renowned commentator Alan Wilkins too joined in the fun as the two medics tried to jump over the advertising boards to get into the field.

"Oh, I wouldn't advice doing that. Ohh sir, Oh gosh! It's all gone over," said Wilkins as the two members of the medical staff took a tumble.

"I think we better get the reserve medics out. He may need some treatment. Well done, sir. Absolutely top effort that," added Wilkins.

The video ends with the one of the male medics who took a tumble, also showing off some football skills. He fared much better in that than when his hurdling skills were put to test.

Shifting focus back to the on-field action. Saturday will see India contest their fourth successive U19 World Cup final after they comfortably beat Australia in the semi-finals.

England, on the other hand, overcame a stubborn Afghanistan outfit to make their way into the title clash.

England, though, will now have their task cut out against the most successful team in the U19 World Cup history.

India have reached the U19 World Cup final eight times in 14 editions, emerging triumphant on four occasions. India will be favourites to win the U19 World Cup trophy for a record-extending fifth time.

England have won the trophy just once, way back in 1998.