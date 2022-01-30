U19 World Cup 2022, Uganda U19 vs Scotland U19 Live Score Updates: Scotland U19 team takes on Uganda U19 side in a 13th Place Playoff at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin. After losing to Ireland, South Africa, India and UAE, Uganda finally managed a win against Papua New Guinea in their most recent match. Scotland, on the other hand, are yet to register their first win after their last match against Canada was cancelled due to Covid outbreak. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Scotland U19 Squad:Charlie Tear(w), Oliver Davidson, Muhaymen Majeed, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Gallmann Findlay, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet(c), Aayush Mahapatra, Sean Fischer Keogh, Ruaridh McIntyre, Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Samuel Elstone, Rafay Khan

Uganda U19 Squad: Ronald Opio, Fahad Mutagana, Ronald Lutaaya, Pascal Murungi(c), Cyrus Kakuru(w), Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyaji, Christopher Kidega, Edwin Nuwagaba, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi, Brian Asaba, Pius Oloka, Munir Ismail, Isaac Ategeka, Akram Nsubuga, Ronald Omara

