U19 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka U19 vs Pakistan U19, 5th Place Playoff, Live Score Updates: The Sri Lanka U19 cricket team will take on Pakistan U19 side at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua for a 5th place playoff game. Sri Lanka went past South Africa U19 in their previous match in the Super League playoff semi-final 1 by 65 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh U19 team by six wickets in the Super League playoff semi-final 2 on January 31 to book a date with Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

Sri Lanka U19 Squad: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shevon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage(c), Sakuna Liyanage, Ranuda Somarathne, Vinuja Ranpul, Anjala Bandara(w), Raveen de Silva, Wanuja Sahan, Treveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Sadeesh Jayawardena, Pawan Pathiraja

Pakistan U19 Squad: Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan(w), Irfan Khan, Abdul Faseeh, Qasim Akram(c), Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali, Arham Nawab, Rizwan Mehmood, Faisal Akram, Ali Asfand