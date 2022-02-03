U19 World Cup 2022, South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 7th Place Playoff, Live Score Updates: The South Africa U19 side will meet last edition's champions Bangladesh U19 in a 7th place playoff game at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. In their previous matches. South Africa were beaten by Sri Lanka by 65 runs while Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a defeat against Pakistan U19 by 6 wickets. The team that wins this game will finish seventh in this tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

South Africa U19 Squad: Jade Smith, Ronan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Gerhardus Maree, George Van Heerden(c), Kaden Solomons(w), Andile Simelane, Michael Copeland, Matthew Boast, Asakhe Tshaka, Kwena Maphaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder, Valintine Kitime, Ethan John Cunningham

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim(w), SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tahjibul Islam, Musfik Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman, Abdullah Al Mamun