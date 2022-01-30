Story ProgressBack to home
U-19 World Cup, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score And Updates
U-19 World Cup, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score And Updates: South Africa and Sri Lanka are facing off in the Super League playoff semifinals of the U-19 World Cup in Antigua on Sunday.
South Africa and Sri Lanka are facing off in the U-19 World Cup.© ICC
U-19 World Cup, South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score And Updates:South Africa and Sri Lanka are facing off in the Super League playoff semifinals of the U-19 World Cup in Antigua on Sunday. Sri Lanka had finished top of Group D after wins over Australia, West Indies and Scotland. They, however, were upset by Afghanistan in the Super League quarter-finals. South Africa, on the other hand, finished second behind India in Group B. After losing to India, they defeated Uganda and Ireland but were beaten by England in the Super League quarter-finals. (LIVE SCORECARD)
5th Place Play-off 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 30, 2022
Play In Progress
SA-U19
SL-U19
54/3 (17.0)
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Sri Lanka Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.18
Batsman
Shevon Daniel
14* (30)
Dunith Wellalage
17 (30)
Bowler
Michael Copeland
6/0 (3)
Andile Simelane
4/0 (1)
SA U19 vs SL U19 Live
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards point.
1 run, played towards fine leg.
3 runs, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run, played towards point.
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.
1 run, played towards point.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
3 runs, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid off.
Four! Played towards point.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.