The 14th edition of the U-19 Cricket World Cup commenced in the Caribbean on Friday. While Australia defeated hosts West Indies in the opening match of the tournament, Sri Lanka got the better of minnows Scotland in the other Group D fixture. However, during Australia's win over the Windies, all-rounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan hogged all the limelight thanks to his performance and unique bowling style. The 19-year-old is among a select few, who are ambidextrous -- can bat or bowl both left or right-handed. Not many of us know that Radhakrishnan was born in Chennai, India before his family moved to Australia when he was just 10 years old.

Although Radhakrishnan grew up in Sydney, he earned his first professional contract with Tasmania.

Recently, Radhakrishnan gave an interview to the International Cricket Council (ICC), where he spoke about his "ambidextrous bowling problems".

Since the batters can play switch-hit and reverse sweep without telling the umpire, the youngster said that he should also be allowed to switch without informing the umpire.

"I think I should be able to bowl both hands without telling the umpire. A batter switch-hits, a batter reverse sweeps. What if I could run in, he doesn't not know what I'm about to bowl because the chances are I don't know where is he about to hit. It's only fair," he told ICC.

Notably, if a bowler wants to change his bowling arm in the same over, he or she must inform the umpire about the same.

On Friday, Radhakrishnan took three wickets before playing an important cameo of 31 for his team.

Australia will now take on Sri Lanka in their next U-19 World Cup game on Monday, January 17.