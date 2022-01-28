U19 World Cup Live score, Pakistan vs Australia: Pakistan U19 team captain Qasim Akram won the toss and opted to field first against Australia. Three-time Under 19 World Cup winners Australia are facing another heavyweight Pakistan in the ICC U19 World Cup Super League quarter-final match in at the Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday. Pakistan finished on top of Group C with an all-win record while Australia lost to tabble toppers Sri Lanka to finish on the second spot in Group D. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan U19 Playing XI: Muhammad Shehzad, Abbas Ali, Haseebullah Khan(w), Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram(c), Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali.

Australia U19 Playing XI: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly(c), Corey Miller, Jack Sinfield, Tobias Snell(w), William Salzmann, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Whitney.

