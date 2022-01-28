Pakistan vs Australia Under 19 World Cup Super League Quarter-Final Live Score And Updates
AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup Live Score: Pakistan U19 team won the toss and opted to field first against Australia U19 in the Super League quarter-final 3 at the Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
U19 World Cup Live score, Pakistan vs Australia: Pakistan U19 team captain Qasim Akram won the toss and opted to field first against Australia. Three-time Under 19 World Cup winners Australia are facing another heavyweight Pakistan in the ICC U19 World Cup Super League quarter-final match in at the Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday. Pakistan finished on top of Group C with an all-win record while Australia lost to tabble toppers Sri Lanka to finish on the second spot in Group D. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan U19 Playing XI: Muhammad Shehzad, Abbas Ali, Haseebullah Khan(w), Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram(c), Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali.
Australia U19 Playing XI: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly(c), Corey Miller, Jack Sinfield, Tobias Snell(w), William Salzmann, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Whitney.
Good-length delivery, around middle. Campbell Kellaway works ti away towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now a total of 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
Fuller, around off. Teague Wyllie shuffles across and taps it towards mid on. A little fumble there, allow the batters to take two runs. That brings up the 50 for Australia Under-19!
Outside off, on a length. Campbell Kellaway cuts it away towards deep point. The fielder from third man runs to his left, slides, and makes a good stop. One run taken.
On a length, outside off. Campbell Kellaway, on back foot, pushes it towards cover.
Another full toss, around middle. Campbell Kellaway works it away past mid-wicket for a brace.
WIDE! Touch shorter, down the leg side. Campbell Kellaway misses his glance and a wide is called.
A full toss this time, around middle. Campbell Kellaway clips it towards square leg.
Awais Ali begins with a fuller delivery, around middle. Campbell Kellaway pushes it back to the bowler.
Touch fuller, around middle. Teague Wyllie clips it towards square leg. Dot to end the over.
FOUR LEG BYES! Not great bowling this by Ahmed Khan! Spraying it again down the leg side, on a length. Teague Wyllie looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes off his thigh pad and races away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
Touch shorter, around the thigh pads. Campbell Kellaway works it away towards fine leg for a single.
WIDE! Good-length delivery, firing it down the leg side. Campbell Kellaway misses his flick and a wide is called.
Wide of off, very full. Campbell Kellaway leans and goes for the drive, but misses. An appeal for caught behind, but the umpire is unmoved.
On a length, around middle. Campbell Kellaway nudges it towards mid-wicket. No run there.
A stifled appeal for LBW, but turned down. Tad fuller, shaping it into the pads. Campbell Kellaway misses his flick and gets rapped on the pads. That was probably sliding down leg.
FOUR! HAMMERED! That sounded so sweet as soon as it left the bat! Short ball, on middle. Teague Wyllie hangs back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.