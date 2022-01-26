Story ProgressBack to home
Under 19 World Cup, West Indies Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 Live Score Updates
Under 19 World Cup, West Indies U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Live: West Indies Papua New Guinea clash in the Plate Quarter-Final 4 of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
Under 19 World Cup, West Indies U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Live: West Indies Papua New Guinea clash in the Plate Quarter-Final 4 of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. West Indies were at the third spot in Group D in the group stage round while Papua New Guinea finished at the last spot in Group C. PNG are yet to register their first win of the tournament while West Indies won one game against Scotland. Both the teams will look to give their best in the last phase of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Plate Quarter Final 4, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 26, 2022
Play In Progress
WI-U19
18/0 (4.3)
PNG-U19
Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad & Tobago
Papua New Guinea Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4
WI-U19 96%
PNG-U19 4%
Batsman
Shaqkere Parris
9 (18)
Matthew Nandu
6* (9)
Bowler
Junior Morea
11/0 (2.3)
Rasan Kevau
7/0 (2)
U19 World Cup, West Indies vs PNG Live
1 run, played towards third man.
Four! Played towards square leg.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
No run.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.