U19 World Cup, Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 Live: Defending champions Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat against England at Warner Park in St Kitts in the ongoing U19 World Cup. This will be the first match for both the teams in the ongoing tournament. Both the teams are placed in Group A where UAE sit at the top after registering victory over Canada. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England U19 Playing XI:George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Joshua Boyden

Bangladesh U19 Playing XI:Mahfijul Islam, Ariful Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Abdullah Al Mamun, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan(c), Naimur Rohman, Ripon Mondol