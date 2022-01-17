ICC U19 World Cup, West Indies Under 19 vs Scotland Under 19 Live: West Indies have won the toss and opted to bowl vs Scotland in their second match of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup at Warner Park in St Kitts. Both teams suffered defeat in their opening game of the tournament and will look to open their winning account in their second match. West Indies who won the tournament in 2016 after defeating India in the finals have an upper hand over Scotland with a quality all-round team. Scotland are at the bottom of the Group D points table while West Indies are at the third spot. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies U19 Playing XI:Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke(w), Jordan Johnson, Giovonte Depeiza(c), Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, McKenny Clarke, Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory

Scotland U19 Playing XI: Charlie Tear(w), Oliver Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Muhaymen Majeed, Rafay Khan, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet(c), Sean Fischer Keogh, Ruaridh McIntyre

Here are the Live Updates Of Under 19 World Cup Match Between West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19