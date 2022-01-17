ICC U19 World Cup Australia Under 19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Under 19 Live:Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in their second match of the ongoing Under 19 World Cup at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre in St Kitts.Both the teams are coming in this on back of a win in their first game of the tournament. Australia defeated the hosts West Indies in a low scoring game while Sri Lanka won a one-sided game against Scotland. Sri Lanka top Group D Points Table while Australia sit at the second spot. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates Of Under 19 World Cup Match Between Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19