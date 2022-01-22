ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Pakistan U19 vs PNG U19 Live Score Updates:Pakistan are taking on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup. The match is being played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. This is the final group game for both teams. Pakistan had defeated Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in their opening two group games while PNG lost both their group games so far. Pakistan will look to continue their perfect run with a win over PNG on Saturday while the latter will hope to put up a fight against their much stronger opponents. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Follow ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Pakistan U19 vs PNG U19 Live From Port of Spain