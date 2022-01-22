Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Pakistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19 Live Score Updates
ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Pakistan U19 vs PNG U19 Live Score Updates: Pakistan are taking on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.
Pakistan will look to continue their perfect run in the ICC U-19 World Cup.© ICC
ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Pakistan U19 vs PNG U19 Live Score Updates:Pakistan are taking on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup. The match is being played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. This is the final group game for both teams. Pakistan had defeated Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in their opening two group games while PNG lost both their group games so far. Pakistan will look to continue their perfect run with a win over PNG on Saturday while the latter will hope to put up a fight against their much stronger opponents. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Follow ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Pakistan U19 vs PNG U19 Live From Port of Spain
Match 21, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 22, 2022
Play In Progress
PK-U19
PNG-U19
34/4 (13.3)
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Papua New Guinea Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.52
% chance to win
PK-U19 94%
PNG-U19 6%
Batsman
Aue Oru
2 (12)
Patrick Nou
1* (6)
Bowler
Muhammad Shehzad
1/0 (2)
Abbas Ali
3/0 (1.3)
