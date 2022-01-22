Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Live Score Updates
ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Live Score Updates: Afghanistan are taking on Zimbabwe in the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022.
Afghanistan and Zimbabwe are vying for the second spot in U19 World Cup Group C.© Instagram
ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Live Score Updates: Afghanistan are taking on Zimbabwe in the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022. The match is being played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago. Both sides have had identical results in the tournament from their two group matches so far. Both sides won against Papua New Guinea but lost to Pakistan in their group matches so far. With Pakistan primed to take the top spot, both sides are vying for the second spot in the group. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Follow ICC U19 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Live From Diego Martin Complex, Trinidad
Match 24, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 22, 2022
Play In Progress
AF-U19
68/1 (13.4)
ZIM-U19
Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad & Tobago
Afghanistan Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.98
% chance to win
AF-U19 64%
ZIM-U19 36%
Batsman
Nangeyalia Kharote
50* (41)
Allah Noor
8 (13)
Bowler
Ngenyasha Zvinoera
37/0 (3.4)
Alex Falao
11/1 (3)
