ICC U-19 World Cup, Pakistan U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19: Live Score And Live Updates
U-19 World Cup 2022, PAK U-19 vs ZIM U-19 Score Updates: Pakistan begin their campaign against Zimbabwe on Monday in Diego Martin.
U-19 World Cup, PAK U-19 vs ZIM U-19 Live Score: Representation image of the trophy.© ICC
Pakistan begin their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup campaign against Zimbabwe on Monday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin. Having won their warm-up game against Canada, Pakistan will be aiming to build a winning run and top Group C. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe thrashed Papua New Guinea by 228 runs in their tournament opener. Captain Emmanuel Bawa was in fantastic form and will be hoping to replicate it against Pakistan and lead his side to another win. (Live Scorecard)
Pakistan U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Group C Match, Live Score And Live Updates From Diego Martin Sporting Complex In Diego Martin
Match 8, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 17, 2022
Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad & Tobago
Zimbabwe Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
