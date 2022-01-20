Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Live Score And Updates
U-19 World Cup 2022, PAK U-19 vs AFG U-19 Score Updates: Pakistan face Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
U-19 World Cup, PAK U-19 vs AFG U-19 Lice Score: Pakistan face Afghanistan in Group C.© Instagram
Pakistan face Afghanistan in Group C of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Pakistan are in good form and registered a win against Zimbabwe in their opener. Haseebullah Khan put in a dominating display with the bat, smashing 135 runs off 155 balls. Meanwhile, Afghanistan also began their campaign with a win against Papua New Guinea and showed their bowling strength to its full potential. Izharulhaq Naveed will be aiming to build on his form from the previous fixture for the Afghans and focus will also be on Naveed Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote and Noor Ahmad. (Live Scorecard)
Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Group C Fixture, Live Score And Live Updates from Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Match 18, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 20, 2022
Match yet to begin
PK-U19
0/0 (0.0)
AF-U19
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Pakistan Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
PK-U19 59%
AF-U19 41%
Batsman
Bowler
