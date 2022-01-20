Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, England vs UAE, Live Score And Updates
U-19 World Cup 2022, ENG U-19 vs UAE U-19 Score Updates: England face UAE in their upcoming Group A encounter at Warner Park.
U-19 World Cup, ENG U-19 vs UAE U-19 Live Score: England face UAE in Group A.© Instagram
England face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Group A of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, at Warner Park in Basseterre. Currently on top of Group A, England are currently unbeaten and have won their last two games against Bangladesh and Canada respectively. Meanwhile, UAE faced Canada in their only match of the tournament and collected two points. Both sides will be aiming for a win with England hoping to maintain their run. Meanwhile, UAE will be eyeing to break England's winning run. (Live Scorecard)
England U-19 vs UAE U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Group A Match, Live Score And Live Updates From Warner Park
Match 16, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 20, 2022
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
England Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
