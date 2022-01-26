Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, England U-19 vs South Africa U-19, Super League Quarter Final 1, Live Score And Updates
U-19 World Cup 2022, ENG U-19 vs SA U-19 Score Updates: England face South Africa in their Super League Quarter Final 1 fixture in Antigua.
U-19 World Cup, ENG U-19 vs SA U-19: England face South Africa in Super League Quarter Final 1.© Instagram
England face South Africa in the Super League Quarter Final 1 of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. England have been in top form in the tournament and won all their three matches in Group A, topping with a net run rate of 3.005. They will be aiming to build on their huge 189-run win against UAE in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, South Africa had a poor start to the tournament and lost to India in their opening match. But they bounced back with two back-to-back wins and qualified for the quarter finals. They defeated Ireland by 153 runs in the previous game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England U-19 vs South Africa U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Super League Quarter Final 1, Live Score And Live Updates From Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Super League Quarter Final 1, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 26, 2022
Play In Progress
EN-U19
SA-U19
11/1 (4.5)
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
South Africa Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.28
% chance to win
EN-U19 67%
SA-U19 33%
Batsman
Ethan-John Cunningham
7 (17)
Dewald Brevis
0* (3)
Bowler
Joshua Boyden
1/1 (2.5)
James Sales
10/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
U-19 WC, ENG vs SA, Super League QF 1 Live
Wide!
No run.
Length again, around off. This is kept out on the off side.
Full and wide, Ethan-John Cunningham slices it behind point and picks up a couple of runs.
On a good length, angled into middle. Cunningham keeps it out off the back foot.
Right around the top of off. Cunningham taps it towards cover.
Full and straight, Kitime defends it back to the bowler. Just the single off it.
And he's away! A touch shorter, angled across off. Cunningham hangs back and cuts it uppishly through backward point for one.
Cunningham still can't get off the mark. Full and straight, driven firmly but straight towards mid on.
A length ball, close to the off pole and shaping back in. Cunningham cuts it late towards point.