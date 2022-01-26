England face South Africa in the Super League Quarter Final 1 of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. England have been in top form in the tournament and won all their three matches in Group A, topping with a net run rate of 3.005. They will be aiming to build on their huge 189-run win against UAE in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, South Africa had a poor start to the tournament and lost to India in their opening match. But they bounced back with two back-to-back wins and qualified for the quarter finals. They defeated Ireland by 153 runs in the previous game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

