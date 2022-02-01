Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup, England vs Afghanistan, Super League Semi-Final 1, Live Score And Updates
U-19 World Cup 2022, ENG U-19 vs AFG U-19 Score Updates: England face Afghanistan in Super League Semi-Final 1 in Antigua on Tuesday.
U-19 World Cup, ENG U-19 vs AFG U-19 Live Score: England face Afghanistan on Tuesday.© ICC
England face Afghanistan in the Super League Semi-Final 1 of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday. Captained by Tom Prest, England have been in fantastic form and topped Group A. They followed it up with a fine six-wicket win vs South Africa in their quarter-final fixture. Meanwhile, Afghanistan won two of their three Group C games to finish second. In the quarter-finals, the Suliman Safi-led team defeated Sri Lanka by four runs. Both teams will be aiming to seal a win in what could be an exciting fixture. Meanwhile, India face Australia in the semi-final 2 on Wednesday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Super League Semi-Final 1, Live Score And Updates, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua)
1st Semi-Final, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Feb 01, 2022
Play In Progress
EN-U19
0/0 (0.0)
AF-U19
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
England Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
U-19 WC, ENG vs AFG, Semi-Final 1, Live
UPDATE - Good news folks! The covers are taken off and we are all set for the action but before that the players line up for their respective national anthems. It is Afghanistan's first followed by England's.
UPDATE - 6:25 pm IST (12:55 pm GMT) - Not the kind of news that we were hoping for, folks! The rain has returned and out come the covers yet again. England players' are keeping themselves busy by playing football while Afghanistan players' are hanging around. We wait for an official word...
Afghanistan Under-19 (Playing XI) - Suliman Safi (C), Allah Noor, Bilal Ahmad (In for Bilal Sayeedi), Nangeyalia Kharote, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Abdul Hadi, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad.
England Under-19 (Unchanged playing XI) - George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (C), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (WK), James Sales, Tom Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden.
TOSS - England Under-19 have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first!
UPDATE - 6:04 pm IST (12:34 pm GMT) - The toss has been delayed due to rain. The good news is that it has stopped raining now and the toss will take place at 6:15 pm IST (12:45 pm GMT).
England Under-19 are a solid unit and have some exciting talented youngsters in their ranks. Their skipper, Tom Prest is the second-highest run-getter of this tournament but having said that, they have plenty of other match-winners in their lineup as well. The English side does have a lot of variety in their bowling attack and they will be keen to put on another spirited performance in this semi-final. We are in for a mouth-watering contest as both teams will push hard for a place in the finals. Stay tuned for toss and team news.
Afghanistan Under-19, led by Suliman Safi, were brilliant in the quarter final and it was their bowlers who put on a show against Sri Lanka Under-19 to hand them a defeat. They have a quality bowling attack but their batters will need to step up in this semi-final as nothing comes easy in such knockout games. Afghanistan Under-19 will be high on confidence coming into this semi-final and they will be eager to carry on with the winning momentum.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of Semi-Final 1 of the U-19 World Cup between England Under-19 and Afghanistan Under-19. Both these teams fought hard in the league games, the quarter final and now they'll be itching to come out on top in this game and book their spot in the summit clash. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is all set to host this exciting semi-final and it will be interesting to see which team makes it to the final of this tournament.
... MATCH DAY ...