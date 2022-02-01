England face Afghanistan in the Super League Semi-Final 1 of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday. Captained by Tom Prest, England have been in fantastic form and topped Group A. They followed it up with a fine six-wicket win vs South Africa in their quarter-final fixture. Meanwhile, Afghanistan won two of their three Group C games to finish second. In the quarter-finals, the Suliman Safi-led team defeated Sri Lanka by four runs. Both teams will be aiming to seal a win in what could be an exciting fixture. Meanwhile, India face Australia in the semi-final 2 on Wednesday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Super League Semi-Final 1, Live Score And Updates, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua)