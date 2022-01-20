Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, Bangladesh vs Canada, Live Score And Updates
U-19 World Cup 2022, BAN U-19 vs CAN U-19 Score Updates: Bangladesh face Canada in their second match of the tournament at Conaree Sports Club.
U-19 World Cup, BAN U-19 vs CAN U-19 Live Score: Bangladesh face Canada in Group A.© ICC
Bangladesh face Canada in Group A of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre. Both teams haven't yet registered a win with Bangladesh losing to England in their previous match. Meanwhile, Canada have played two matches already and failed to secure two points in both games. Both teams will be aiming to bounce back, especially Bangladesh who are also the defending champions. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh U-19 vs Canada U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Group A Match, Live Score And Live Updates From Conaree Sports Club
Match 17, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 20, 2022
BD-U19
CAN-U19
Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts
Canada Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
Batsman
Bowler
