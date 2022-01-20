Bangladesh face Canada in Group A of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre. Both teams haven't yet registered a win with Bangladesh losing to England in their previous match. Meanwhile, Canada have played two matches already and failed to secure two points in both games. Both teams will be aiming to bounce back, especially Bangladesh who are also the defending champions. (Live Scorecard)

Bangladesh U-19 vs Canada U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Group A Match, Live Score And Live Updates From Conaree Sports Club