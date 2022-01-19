Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, Australia U-19 vs Scotland U-19, Live Score And Updates
Australia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Live Score: Australia will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Scotland on Wednesday.
U-19 World Cup, AUS U-19 vs SCO U-19 Lice Score: Australia face Scotland in Group D.© ICC
Australia face Scotland in their Group D fixture of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre. Aiming to bounce back to winning ways, Australia lost their previous match against Sri Lanka by four wickets and are in a must-win situation against Scotland. Meanwhile, Scotland have lost both their matches in the ongoing tournament and lacked experience in the batting front. Both sides will be aiming for the crucial two points in Group D. (Live Scorecard)
Australia U-19 vs Scotland U-19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Group D Match, Live Score And Live Updates From Conaree Sports Club
Match 14, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 19, 2022
AU-U19
SCO-U19
Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts
AUS U-19 vs SCO U-19, U-19 World Cup Live
