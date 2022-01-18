Afghanistan take on Papua New Guinea in their campaign opener of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin. Slotted in Group C, Afghanistan will be aiming to build a winning run and face a side that are currently in low morale. Papua New Guinea lost their Group C opener to Zimbabwe by a huge 228-run margin. They will be hoping to find some stability and bounce back to winning ways against Afghanistan, who will be full of confidence. (Live Scorecard)

