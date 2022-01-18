Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Live Score And Updates
U-19 World Cup 2022, AFG U-19 vs PNG U-19 Score Updates:L Afghanistan face Papua New Guinea in their tournament opener on Tuesday in Diego Martin.
U-19 World Cup, AFG U-19 vs PNG U-19 Live Score: Afghanistan face Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.© ICC
Afghanistan take on Papua New Guinea in their campaign opener of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin. Slotted in Group C, Afghanistan will be aiming to build a winning run and face a side that are currently in low morale. Papua New Guinea lost their Group C opener to Zimbabwe by a huge 228-run margin. They will be hoping to find some stability and bounce back to winning ways against Afghanistan, who will be full of confidence. (Live Scorecard)
Afghanistan U-19 (AFG U-19) vs Papua New Guinea (PNG U-19), ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Group C Match, Live Score And Live Updates, Diego Martin Stadium
Match 13, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 18, 2022
Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad & Tobago
AFG vs PNG, ICC U-19 World Cup Live
