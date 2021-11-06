Story ProgressBack to home
England vs South Africa Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: South Africa Aim To Go Past England Challenge In Sharjah
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, ENG vs SA: Stakes will be high when South Africa take on an in-form England in Sharjah.
ENG vs SA Live Score: England will look for their fifth straight win in the Super 12 stage.© Twitter
South Africa will aim for a win by a big margin when they take on England in their last Super 12 match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. England, who are more or less assured of a semi-final spot, wouldn't want to be complacent against an unpredictable South African side which has several match-winners who can take the game away from the opposition. With Tymal Mills out of the tournament, Eoin Morgan-led England will need to come up with a new combination, while on the other hand, South Africa still will be heavily dependent on their pace battery. (Live Scorecard)
T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates From Sharjah Cricket Stadium In Sharjah
Super 12 - Match 39, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 06, 2021
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
ENG
SA
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
% chance to win
ENG 60%
SA 40%
- 18:00 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog where we bring you the live updates from England vs South Africa game slated to be played in Sharjah !England have won all four games and will aim to end their Super 12 campaign on a highSouth Africa need to win the match by a big margin in order to grasp the second semi-final spot in the groupWith the match set to go down to the wire, join in as we follow the Live action !
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup, check out the T20 World Cup Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.