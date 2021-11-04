Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Bangladesh Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Australia Look To Bounce Back against Bangladesh
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, AUS vs BAN: Aaron Finch-captained Australia will look to bounce back against a dangerous Bangladesh side in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
AUS vs BAN Live Score: Australia will aim for a win vs Bangladesh in Dubai.© Instagram
Aaron Finch-captained Australia will look to bounce back against a dangerous Bangladesh side in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Australia were beaten by a superior England team in their last match by eight wickets. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have endured a miserable campaign in the Super 12 stage, losing all four matches. Without all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, Bangladesh will have their task cut out as Australia will look for nothing except a win under their belt. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Updates From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai
Super 12 - Match 34, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 04, 2021
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- 14:01 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to the Live blog of Australia vs Bangladesh in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in DubaiAustralia were defeated by a classy England team in their last match by 8 wicketsBangladesh have endured a miserable campaign in the Super 12 stage, losing all four matchesWith all to play for, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter and is scheduled to begin shortly !
