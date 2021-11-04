Hello and Welcome !





Hello and welcome to the Live blog of Australia vs Bangladesh in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai





Australia were defeated by a classy England team in their last match by 8 wickets





Bangladesh have endured a miserable campaign in the Super 12 stage, losing all four matches





With all to play for, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter and is scheduled to begin shortly !