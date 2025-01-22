Amid rumours of a divorce from wife Dhanashree Verma, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has put up another cryptic message on social media. Reports and rumours surrounding Chahal and Dhanashree's divorce have been rife in recent weeks, with the cricketer putting up a series of cryptic posts. However, there has yet been no official confirmation regarding the divorce. Chahal married Dhanashree, a YouTuber, dance choreographer and dentist, on December 22, 2020, having gotten engaged with her in August of that year.

Chahal's latest Instagram post comes across as yet another cryptic message amid rumours of his divorce.

"Real love is rare. Hi, my name is 'Rare'," captioned Chahal on Instagram, alongside a series of pictures.

The wrist spinner, who has 121 ODI wickets and 96 T20I wickets for India, and is also the highest-ever wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has put up a fair few cryptic messages in recent weeks.

"Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise. - Socrates," Chahal had earlier posted.

Chahal had also thanked his fans for their support in a long Instagram post, where he stated that the speculation surrounding his divorce "may or may not be true".

Meanwhile, Chahal's wife Dhanashree had reacted to the surge in online negativity towards her amidst rumours of the divorce, and expressed her feelings on Instagram.

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," Dhanashree wrote in a long post on her Instagram story.

Chahal, on the other hand, hasn't represented India in any format since August 2023. Recently, former India cricketer-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra also accused BCCI and Team India's management for "finishing" Chahal's career without any apparent reason.