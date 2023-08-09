Team India has some tough decisions to make heading into the upcoming ODI World Cup on home soil. With injuries to key players, the management has been playing the waiting game, in order to finalise the squad for the showpiece event. While the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who will lead the team during the T20Is against Ireland, is a massive boost for the team. However, the headache doesn't end there. With Rishabh Pant out of action for an indefinite period, following his brutal car crash last year, India have not been able to sort out their first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in his absence.

Currently, India have three options -- KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson -- to fill that role. Kishan and Samson are currently with the team for the ongoing Ireland tour, while Rahul is still recovering from an injury at the National Cricket Academy.

Asked to pick between these three players, a fan said that he wanted the veteran star Dinesh Karthik to keep the gloves for the team during the ODI World Cup.

Responding to the fan's comment, Karthik assured the fan that he'll be present at the World Cup.

"You'll see me in the World Cup for sure is what I can say," Karthik replied on X (formerly known as Twitter).

You'll see me in the World Cup for sure is what I can say https://t.co/nzzXzGbiki — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 8, 2023

Notably, Karthik has not played an international game since the T20 World Cup last year. Meanwhile, his last ODI appearance came all the way back in 2019 during the World Cup in England.

Karthik is currently on commentary duty with Sky Sports for the ongoing edition of The Hundred.

He is expected to hold the mic during the World Cup as he doesn't seem to be in the team's plan for the future.