The Indian cricket team's selection committee has never been away from criticism and the MSK Prasad-led panel was no exception. The team selection during the 2019 ODI World Cup put the committee under scanner as it dropped an experienced player Ambati Rayudu, India's number 4 batter, and included all-rounder Vijay Shankar in the squad instead. Gautam Gambhir, while commentating during the India vs New Zealand 2023 Cricket World Cup match in Dharamsala on Sunday, criticised the MSK Prasad-led panel by calling it the "worst selection committee".

"It was the worst selection committee in Indian cricket's history. The reason is that you drop a batsman like Ambati Rayudu, and don't take him to the World Cup and take somebody else, even when the number four position was your biggest concern," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"You played Ambati Rayudu the entire year and dropped him before World Cup and nobody knows the reason" he added.

Talking about the game, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in their World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday.

India made two changes, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in place of Hardik Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury in the match against Bangladesh earlier this week, and Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, New Zealand featured an unchanged XI.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (w/c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.