Afghanistan pulled off one of the greatest World Cup shocks on Sunday as they defeated holders England by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi. Chasing 285 to win, after Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a blistering 80, England were bowled out for 215, despite Harry Brook scoring a gritty 66. Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan claimed three wickets each. The win allowed Afghanistan to move out from the foot of the points table.

With two points in three games, Afghanistan are now sixth in the points table, only behind England, 5th, on net run-rate.

With three wins in as many games, India sit at the top with an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.821. New Zealand also have six points from three matches but they are second due to an inferior NRR of +1.604.

South Africa are third with four points from two matches but they have the best NRR in the competition till now (+2.360). Pakistan lost their first match of the competition to India on Saturday and they are fourth with four points from three matches.

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Australia are the four other teams in the bottom half.

The stunning upset gave Afghanistan just their second World Cup win to add to a lone victory over Scotland at the 2015 tournament.

They came into Sunday's clash having lost their opening two games in India and on a 14-match losing World Cup streak.

England will now take on an on song South African side on Saturday, October 21.

