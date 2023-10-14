The most eagerly awaited match of the ICC Men's Cricket World between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set to get underway later today in a few hours time. Ahead of the match, former India head coach Ravi Shastri identified the biggest threat and which player can an X-factor for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Speaking to ICC, Shastri feels Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi could prove to be a big hurdle for Team India as his battles against India's top-order will be crucial.

Shaheen has enjoyed plenty of success in the past against the Indian openers, but is yet to fire in the ongoing World Cup.

"I think Shaheen Shah Afridi against the Indian openers (willbe key). It's a given that that's going to be the test, that it's going to be the challenge. Whoever wins that will go a long way towards dictating terms in that game. Similarly, from Pakistan's point of view, I think in this game, again it will be at the top. You want their captain to fire. Babar Azam has not had a great run of late, but if he starts firing, getting that 80-100 early doors in the tournament, it'll make his job as a captain a lot easier," Shastri told ICC.

Shastri also showered praise on India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, adding that both players can be an X-factor for the team.

"I think Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, because we know Bumrah is an x-factor, and if he gets it right he'll be a thrill to watch. And Siraj I think has come of age. He's one of the most improved bowlers in world cricket, and can do wonderful things with the ball, it comes naturally to him. He can swing it, he can seam it, he's got a great seam presentation. So I think these two will be great to watch if they're on song," he added.

Advertisement

India have never lost to Pakistan in ODI World Cup, having won all seven encounters previously.