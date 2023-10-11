The Indian cricket team moved up to the second spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 standings following a commanding victory over Afghanistan in New Delhi on Sunday. India have four points from two matches with an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.500, Although they are level on points with the top-placed New Zealand, the Kiwis are just ahead on NRR (+1.958). Pakistan are third in the table with four points but an inferior NRR while South Africa are fourth with two points from one match. The loss was the second defeat for Afghanistan in the competition as they are at the bottom of the table with NRR of -1.907.

Rohit Sharma broke multiple records while Virat Kohli continued his brilliant run of form with another half-century as India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets.

Rohit slammed 131 off just 84 deliveries to slam a record eighth Cricket World Cup century and Kohli remained unbeaten to make short work of the 273-run target. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah completed a four-wicket haul to restrict Afghanistan to a total of 272.

Rohit surpassed compatriot Sachin Tendulkar as his record seventh World Cup century. He brought the crowd to its feet with his century off 63 balls to go past Tendulkar's record of six tons in World Cups.

Rohit's century was also the fastest by an Indian in a World Cup, quicker than Kapil Dev's hundred in 72 balls against Zimbabwe in 1983.

Rohit hit the ball to all parts of the ground as he reached 1,000 World Cup runs and then went past Chris Gayle's record of 553 sixes across all formats.

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)